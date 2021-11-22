Everyone age 18 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which on Nov. 20, authorized pharmacies, health clinics and other vaccine providers in the state to begin administering boosters. The state’s orders follow actions by the federal government and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Panel to authorize expanded booster eligibility.
“Every adult who wants a booster can now get one and that is quite simply the extra layer of protection that we need,” Oregon Health Authority Public Health Director Rachael Banks said.
Booster doses help people maintain strong immunity to disease longer. The first vaccine series builds up the immune system to make the antibodies needed to fight the disease. Over time, the immune response weakens. A booster dose stimulates the initial response and tends to result in higher antibody levels that help people maintain their immunity longer, the OHA states in a release.
While booster doses are available to everyone age 18 and older, they are strongly recommended for people older than 50, people age 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities and anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccinated people are eligible for a booster six months after they completed their initial series if they received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The more people that choose to get vaccinated, the safer our communities will be for all of us,” Banks said. “This review and subsequent approval of booster doses helps to loosen COVID-19’s grip on our communities and it will ultimately save more lives.”
Read the OHA fast facts or visit the OHA's boosters and third doses webpage for more information. See more information at https://covidblog.oregon.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.