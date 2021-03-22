The Oregon Legislature learned that an individual who was present at the Oregon Capitol Building has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Potential exposure may have occurred on the floor of the Oregon House of Representatives on March 15 and March 16, according to a release from Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek's office.
Human resources for the branch is notifying all individuals who appear to have had close contact with the individual. Due to HIPAA laws, no further information will be disclosed about the individual who tested positive, the release stated.
After consulting with Marion County Public Health, the Oregon Legislature has been advised that all symptom-free individuals who were on the House Floor should quarantine for 10 days following the last exposure, which is through Friday, March 26.
The House will not return to floor session until Monday, March 29, at the earliest. Committee work, which is being done remotely, will continue as planned.
Anyone who shows symptoms should be tested and quarantine for at least 14 days. Testing is also being encouraged for anyone who was on the House Floor. Facilities staff will fumigate the House chamber and wings today and continue to diligently, thoroughly and regularly clean the Capitol in line with the CDC’s guidance on environmental cleaning and disinfection.
The priority for the session continues to be to keep people safe and do the people’s work, according to the release.
