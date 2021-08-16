Columbia River Fire & Rescue will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, located at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccinations will be available.

Vaccinations

The continuing message from local, state and federal health administrators is that the Delta variant has triggered the latest pandemic surge and that the majority of cases are among people who have not been vaccinated.

"We are proud to have such positive staff that are willing to participate for the good of the community," a release from CRFR reads. "We know there are still several community members to vaccinate as we move forward and we trust that our effort to support our community during the COVID-19 pandemic making a difference.

CRFR said the vaccine is the single most effective way to prevent getting sick enough to go the hospital.

If you are unable to get to a clinic location and need in-home vaccination assistance, CRFR said they can help. Contact CRFR at 503-397-2990.

