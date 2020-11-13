Regional hospitals are now reacting to the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.
The following is a release issued Friday, Nov. 13 from officials at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
With COVID-19 cases nationally and statewide on the unfortunate upswing, Columbia Memorial Hospital (CMH) in Astoria will be pulling back on certain elective surgeries to help assure beds are available for those in need.
Several major hospitals in the Portland area have already begun postponing these elective procedures due to the rapidly increasing numbers of cases.
"Maintaining open inpatient beds for emergencies as well as COVID-19 patients requires our physicians to consider delaying elective procedures until inpatient beds are more widely available,” Columbia Memorial Hospital CEO Erik Thorsen said. "We continue to be fortunate that local area hospitals have not experienced a surge of COVID-19 patients but would be remiss if we did not adequately plan for an increase in cases."
CMH monitors the inpatient bed count and looks at cases scheduled daily to determine need.
"We will do our best to give our patients as much notice as possible before canceling a scheduled surgery," Thorsen said. "Managing overall capacity in any hospital is a delicate task. With COVID-10 cases spiking all over the country, we implore our community to wear masks in public, keep gatherings to a minimum, and respect the rules imposed in public settings."
For more information, visit columbiamemorial.org.
