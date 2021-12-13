U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Oregon Acting State Director Jill Rees has announced emergency health care funds are still available to help rural health care facilities, tribes, and communities expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, and address health care service needs and demands for nutrition assistance that have increased due to the pandemic.
“We want the people of rural Oregon to have access to every extra boost available to help them recover and meet health care needs which stem from the COVID-19 pandemic, and to prepare for the future,” Rees said. “The Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program realizes our priority investments in rural health care, food assistance, and food distribution.”
The Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program, announced in August of this year, is designed to help broaden access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, rural health care services, and food assistance through food banks and food distribution facilities.
Today, applicants may apply for Track One funding. Track One: Recovery Grants provide immediate relief to address the economic conditions arising from the COVID-19 emergency. These funds may be used to increase COVID-19 vaccine distribution and telehealth capabilities; purchase medical supplies; replace revenue lost during the pandemic; build and rehabilitate temporary or permanent structures for health care services; support staffing needs for vaccine administration and testing; and support facility and operations expenses associated with food banks and food distribution facilities.
Recovery Grants are available to help public bodies, nonprofit organizations and tribes provide immediate COVID-19 relief to support rural hospitals, health care clinics and local communities.
Recovery Grant applications will be accepted on a continual basis until funds are expended. Applicants are encouraged to submit completed applications by Jan. 31, 2022. Please contact Charlotte Bentley, Oregon Community Programs Director charlotte.bentley@usda.gov or 503-414-3362.
USDA Rural Development is prioritizing projects that will support key priorities under the Biden-Harris Administration to help rural America build back better and stronger. Key priorities include combatting the COVID-19 pandemic; addressing the impacts of climate change; and advancing equity in rural America. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/priority-points.
Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
