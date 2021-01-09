The Columbia County Unified Fire Services Vaccination Group is a cooperative of Columbia County, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District and Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District with assistance from the Scappoose Police Department.
The objective of this group is to provide and dispense COVID-19 vaccines to Columbia County employees in the 1A phase under the guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority.
In the current operational periods, vaccines are being administered to fire, EMS, police and additional first responders and public safety employees. Vaccines have been successfully administered to 130 out of the 470 public safety employees within the county.
As the operational periods continue more doses will be given at various locations. This ongoing phase of vaccinations along with our required Personal Protective Equipment will ensure that essential public safety personnel will be able to stay safe and continue providing protection and crucial emergency services to the community.
Updates on the agencies progress and pertinent community information will be provided as necessary, according to a release from the agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.