Oregon hospitals are expected to begin administering the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state to front line health care workers on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Pandemic Vaccine

The shipments follow a U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision on Friday to issue an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was found in Phase 3 clinical trials to be 95% effective and, in most people, cause only mild to moderate, short-lived side effects.

Gov. Kate Brown has scheduled a mid-morning news briefing to mark the event.

