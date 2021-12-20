The Columbia County Public Health Department has scheduled additional free COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics.

Each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 6 through 16, free drive-thru clinics will be held each day at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. First doses, second doses, and boosters of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson brand vaccines will be available for adults and children (ages 5+).

Please be sure to bring your physical or digital vaccination card, if possible, and wear clothes that you can easily slip your arm out of. Participants do not need appointments, and pre-event registration is not necessary. Masks are required.

If you need a ride or have questions, call the Columbia County Public Health Department at 503-397-7247.