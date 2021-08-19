Gov. Kate Brown has announced two new vaccination measures to address Oregon’s hospital crisis, caused by the Delta variant surge, and to help keep Oregon students safe in the upcoming school year and minimize disruptions to in-person instruction.
• Oregon’s vaccination requirement for health care workers will no longer have a testing alternative. Health care workers will be require to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, whichever is later.
• All teachers, educators, support staff and volunteers in K-12 schools will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, which ever is later.
In both cases, health care workers and educators who are not yet vaccinated are urged to speak with their doctor or primary care provider to get remaining questions about vaccination answered immediately, so they can begin the vaccination process in time to meet the new requirements.
According to a release from Brown’s office, the governor outlined the importance of masks and staff vaccinations to protect students, because children under 12 are still not yet eligible for vaccination and masks are a critical mitigation measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Ensuring all the adults around students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 adds another layer of protection for students as well,” the release states.
During a morning news media briefing Thursday, Aug. 18, Brown also outlined steps Oregon is taking to support hospitals during the ongoing surge in cases and hospitalizations, including deploying the National Guard and nurse strike teams, establishing temporary decompression units to free up bed space and removing barriers to discharging patients who no longer require hospital-level care.
Brown said Oregon has made requests to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Biden-Harris administration for additional federal resources and support.
Brown has formed a Hospital Care Prevention and Response group consisting of health care stakeholders to problem solve in real time and suggest new measures to aid health care workers and hospitals during the ongoing-hospital crisis.
Reaction
The following is a statement from the Oregon Nurses Association President Linda Pond.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s announcement today of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for nurses and other front-line health care workers will likely increase vaccination rates among those workers but will also put additional pressure on an already dangerous nurse staffing crisis in Oregon.
The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) knows that vaccines are the most important tool for protecting our members, their patients and families, and our communities from the ongoing spread of COVID-19. We know Oregon’s registered nurses and nurse practitioners have already achieved a high rate of vaccination. We also know that some health care workers are deeply opposed to vaccine mandates; so deeply that some will leave the profession before accepting a mandate.
Governor Brown’s previous rule that required weekly testing with a waiver for health care workers who show proof of vaccination was a reasonable compromise that encouraged vaccination while protecting public health. Today’s decision to mandate vaccinations for health care workers may ultimately exacerbate an already dangerous staffing crisis in hospitals across the state.
ONA calls upon all stakeholders to join us in taking urgent, innovative steps to address this crisis now. We call on hospitals and health systems to focus on nurse retention and recruitment, invest in health care workers serving on the frontlines and open up a space at the decision-making table so they can hear from frontline nurses and caregivers. We must work together to protect our communities during this crisis.
In addition, ONA-represented facilities must bargain immediately on the impacts of this change to the conditions of employment as required by law. ONA is already at the bargaining table in some of our represented facilities, and we will demand to bargain with all our represented facilities on the wide and varied impacts of this change.
ONA believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on the deep fractures in our health care system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.