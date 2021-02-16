Just when restaurants in Columbia County were given the green light to reopen in-person dining at 25% capacity, a snowstorm rolled through and complicated those plans for many.
At the Village Inn in St. Helens, however, the crew weathered the storm and had meals ready for those who braved the conditions to get there.
Owner Nick Chand said it was a challenge to prepare the restaurant for reopening with just a few days of notice from the state, and the snowstorm only compounded the challenge.
“On Friday when we opened it was pretty crazy. A lot of people came by and supported which was amazing,” Chand said. “We tried to
get as many people as we can but with the snowstorm it was really hard to staff and have the right inventory levels. But outside of anything like that it was received pretty well. We’re excited to hopefully move forward with less restrictions and get back to normal life.”
What ‘normal life’ means for the Village Inn is not exactly known for Chand. He took over the business in March 2020, right as the pandemic began to change life around the country.
“We came in excited and then we’ve been in the storm since,” Chand said. “We don’t even know what it looks like full board.”
In the nearly 12 months that he has been operating the restaurant in St. Helens, there have been several changes to how the restaurant can open as state-mandated restrictions have forced the closures of businesses around the state in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“We gotta do what we gotta do, I guess,” Chand said. “Basically take-out and to-go orders have been our saving grace mostly.”
High risk
Declining COVID-19 case rates in Columbia County have allowed the county to move down to the ‘high risk’ category, which means limited in-person dining, along with other indoor activities returned Friday, Feb. 12.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Feb. 9 that Columbia County, and nine other counties in the state, have moved from extreme risk to high risk.
“Thanks to Oregonians who have stepped up and made smart choices, we have made incredible progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives in Oregon,” Brown said. “This week we will see 10 counties move out of extreme risk, including the Portland tri-county area, for the first time since November. This is welcome news, as we’ll start to see more businesses open up and Oregonians being able to get out a bit more.”
County Commissioner Margaret Magruder applauded the work of individuals in the area in following health guidelines and keeping the rates low.
“We need to compliment everybody throughout the county for being diligent and staying healthy,” she said at county meeting Feb. 10. “Hopefully we wont backslide.”
Backsliding would mean a rise in case rates and could potentially shift the county back up to ‘extreme risk’ at the next risk level assignment in two weeks, and close the restaurants and businesses allowed to reopen in high risk.
‘High risk’ restrictions
Columbia County had been at an “extreme risk” since the framework was put into place at the start of December, which has limited certain business operations and capped gathering sizes at six. Transitioning to high risk has allowed indoor dining and indoor entertainment to return at 25% capacity. It also expanded the number of people allowed to participate in outdoor events to 75, up from 50 allowed in extreme risk. This impacts K-12 sports and outdoor fitness classes.
Some restrictions remain unchanged in the transition to high risk, however. Social and at-home gatherings inside are still capped at six people from a recommended limit of two households total and retail stores are still limited to operating at 50% capacity with curbside pick-up encouraged.
Local response
With the capacity limits in place, the Village Inn has about eight tables to seat guests at indoors, and another four tables outdoors. Chand said the 50% capacity restriction set in 2020 was doable, but he isn’t as confident that 25% capacity will be enough to turn a profit.
His hope is that as vaccines become more available and widespread, state authorities will begin to ease restrictions and allow businesses like his to open fully.
“Maybe that will cause the governor to feel more comfortable to open up so that would be great, but we’re just stuck at the mercy of the next news update,” Chand said.
For Kim Rogers, owner of Colvins Pub in Clatskanie, finding out the county had moved down to high risk was a welcome relief for him and his staff. With the history of closing and reopening with little notice, he hopes the numbers stay low enough to keep the county out of the extreme risk level.
“I hope we’ve learned out lesson and we can stay on the positive side,” he said. “I hope and pray that we all do our due diligence and keep this thing at bay so we can continue to get our profits.”
He said that some of his staff were “basically crying” when they heard that in-person dining would return to the restaurant. For servers and bartenders, tips from waiting tables have a major impact on income and in-person dining means more hours for staff.
Rogers plans to take advantage of every hour they are allowed to be open and was open for in-person diners from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday when the new rules went into effect.
In Rainier, owner of Cornerstone Cafe Marc Overbay was similarly ready to reopen the dining area to customers. The restaurant is on the smaller side and Overbay said he expects that maybe about four tables will be available for diners.
“It’s not huge, but it’s good,” he said. “Just getting people back to work is all I’m concerned about.”
He said curbside has been tough for the business. In Rainier and other smaller, rural cities in Columbia County, food delivery apps aren’t as established and available as they are in larger metropolitan areas.
“We don’t have all the services as we would in the city,” he said.
Both Rogers and Overbay said they want to avoid having to close down again, and not reopen only close again in two weeks.
“I hope this is the end of it,” he said. “If we can get through this hump I think we’ll be okay. If they continue this, it will not be okay.”
The metrics
The state’s risk level framework framework tracks each county’s COVID-19 case rate and test positivity rate over a two-week period to determine what set of restrictions that county will follow to reduce the spread of COVID-19. There are four levels: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk and lower risk.
Counties with over 200 new cases per 100,000 people reported over a two-week period and a test positivity rate of over 10% are considered at an extreme risk. To move to high risk, a county must report between 100 to 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period and a test positivity rate of between 8-10%.
From Jan. 24-Feb. 6 there were 69 new cases reported, which equals a case rate of 130.8 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of 4.2%.
The metrics follow a downward case trend in the county. In the previous two-week period, (Jan. 17-30) there were 74 new cases reported, which puts the county case rate at 140.3 per 100,000 people, and the test positivity rate was 4.7%.
For reference, the statewide case rate average during the same two-week period was 225.9 cases per 100,000 residents a 5.3% test positivity.
Case totals
Within Columbia County, there have been 1,177 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, and 21 pandemic-related deaths as of Feb. 15. The county is no longer averaging 10-15 new daily cases, but instead around five.
The daily case rates have dropped statewide as well. The statewide daily case counts have been under 1,000 since Jan. 16, according to Oregon Health Authority (OHA). On Feb. 15, OHA reported just 184 new daily cases across the state and no new deaths.
Tuesday, Feb. 16 details
The OHA reported one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,138, on Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 411 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 150,875.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 7,568 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,282 doses were administered on Feb. 15 and 2,286 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 15.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 691,455 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 905,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
Severe weather in the Midwest has delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country including in Oregon. In addition, the severe weather in Oregon impacted the ability for vaccine sites to actually administer vaccines. These weather-related issues may cause changes to daily number trends reported by OHA in its updates on the cumulative number of doses administered, the daily number of administered doses and the number of doses delivered to Oregon.
OHA remains in regular contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for updates on delivery schedules and to ensure Oregon doses are safely delivered to Oregon vaccination sites.
If you are scheduled for a vaccination and have questions about potential delays or disruptions, check with your scheduled vaccine provider for the latest updates.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 195, which is 15 fewer than yesterday. There are 51 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Follow the latest pandemic updates here online with in-depth reports in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.