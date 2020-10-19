Columbia County now has a total of 243 cases of COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
OHA reported 388 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 39,316.
Columbia County's only pandemic-related death occurred in early August. Statewide, the OHA reported on Sunday, Oct. 18, that COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 620.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (30), Columbia (4), Coos (5), Crook (5), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Jackson (24), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lane (48), Linn (8), Malheur (13), Marion (49), Morrow (1), Multnomah (95), Polk (8), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (6).
