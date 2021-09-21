A positive case of COVID-19 at the Oregon Capitol Building in Salem has delayed the special session of the Oregon Legislature, according to a reports from KOIN and KPTV.
Specific details about the COVID-19 case had not been release as of late Tuesday afternoon. Legislators are expected to resume the session Wednesday.
They launched the session Monday to act on redistricting.
