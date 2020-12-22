Eleven new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Columbia County today, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The new cases raise the county's cumulative total to 766 since the onset of the pandemic. The new death raises the county's death toll to 10.
The county's 10th death is a 74-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Across the state, 1,282 new cases and 35 deaths were reported, raising the state case total to 105,073 and the death toll to 1,382.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (10), Clackamas (168), Clatsop (2), Columbia (11), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (6), Grant (1), Hood River (20), Jackson (63), Jefferson (20), Josephine (4), Klamath (23), Lake (2), Lane (85), Lincoln (6), Linn (32), Malheur (17), Marion (161), Morrow (4), Multnomah (258), Polk (34), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (49), Union (10), Wasco (5), Washington (153), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (41).
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 524, which is four fewer than yesterday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
