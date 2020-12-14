Oregon continues to be impacted by the concurrent crises of 2020 — the COVID-19 pandemic, subsequent economic downturn, record unemployment and school disruption — which are pushing families with children to the brink, according to a new report.
The new 50-state data and policy report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation identifies pandemic pain points, indicators that show families struggling with economic stability, food security, health insurance access and mental health.
According to the report Kids, Families and COVID-19: Pandemic Pain Points and the Urgent Need to Respond, the data for Oregon shows deep racial inequities and gaping holes in the safety net of programs and policies meant to protect children and families, and provides recommendations for how to help.
Key state data includes:
- 12% of survey respondents with children reported that in the most recent week, there was sometimes or always not enough to eat in their household.
- Over one in eight respondents with children (13%) indicated they were unsure whether they would be able to make their next rent or mortgage payment on time.
- One in nine families with children (11%) lack health insurance. One-third of people with children in the household (33%) reported that they had delayed getting medical care in the previous month.
Read the full report here:
