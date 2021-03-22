After careful review by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), Oregon will shift to allowing 3-feet of physical distancing under certain conditions in schools, including county COVID-19 case rate levels for students in middle and high school.
This shift applies to all public and private schools and aligns Oregon’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance with recent studies and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a release from the ODE.
Local decision
The ODE said the new physical distancing allowance is a local decision. Schools may maintain 6 feet and, under certain conditions, must maintain 6 feet - such as when students from different classrooms are passing in hallways between periods, or when students are eating.
These changes may take place over the next several weeks in some of our schools as every school district will need time to plan and adjust to these new requirements.
St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell said the new ODE school distancing guidelines would not have much impact on the district's return to in-person instruction.
"It will allow us more flexibility for sure and we will review our re-opening school blueprints to see where we might be able to take advantage of the loosening of restrictions," Stockwell said. "It is good news and points toward growing confidence that with about a quarter left in this school year, it is becoming more and more likely for us to return to full time in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year."
Governor, ODE director reaction
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she joins students, parents, and educators across Oregon in welcoming the news that months of scientific research clearly demonstrates the risk of COVID-19 transmission is low in schools.
“As with so many aspects of our lives this year, schools will not be able to return to normal overnight, as districts will need time to work with parents, educators, and staff to create plans at the local level to implement this updated guidance," Brown said. "But, as we continue to vaccinate more Oregonians every day and work together to drive down COVID-19 transmission in our communities, students and staff will have expanded opportunities and flexibility for in-person learning under this new guidance, as we work towards fully reopening all our schools in the fall.”
ODE Director Colt Gill said the shift will take time to digest, partner with staff, and integrate in many schools and districts.
"I know our educators have spent countless hours over the last year stretching to implement different learning models and safety protocols," Gill said. "It is my hope you maintain your spring break as a short time for renewal and come together after the break to plan together on how best to incorporate these changes."
Gill added that given the new and important progression in the science and standards, as set by the CDC, for schools during COVID-19; some schools and districts may wish to consider new models for Hybrid and new opportunities for fully On-Site instructional models.
"I strongly encourage school districts and schools to take the time they need to collaborate across school administrators, teachers and staff to convene school planning teams to review the new requirements and recommendations and to consider updating your school’s Operational Blueprint to reflect any changes you will make under the new guidance,” Gill said.
According to Gill, the ODE will update supplemental guidance documents with the social distancing change as quickly as possible over the next several days.
The Following is a media release about the new school distancing guidelines from the CDC.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is updating K–12 school guidance to reflect the latest science on physical distance between students in classrooms. CDC now recommends that, with universal masking, students should maintain a distance of at least 3-feet in classroom settings. CDC has updated its operational strategy to say:
In elementary schools, CDC recommends all students remain at least 3-feet apart in classrooms where mask use is universal — regardless of whether community transmission is low, moderate, substantial, or high.
In middle and high schools, CDC also recommends students should be at least 3-feet apart in classrooms where mask use is universal and in communities where transmission is low, moderate, or substantial.
Middle school students and high school students should be at least 6 feet apart in communities where transmission is high, if cohorting is not possible. Cohorting is when groups of students are kept together with the same peers and staff throughout the school day to reduce the risk for spread throughout the school.
This recommendation is because COVID-19 transmission dynamics are different in older students – that is, they are more likely to be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and spread it than younger children.
The updated Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools through Phased Prevention is part of CDC’s existing resources for K–12 schools to open and remain open for in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since release of the Operational Strategy on February 12, 2021, CDC has continually reviewed the evolving evidence on SARS-CoV-2 transmission in K–12 schools, as well as the latest science on the effectiveness of different prevention strategies within schools. The updated guidance complements CDC’s existing guidance, resources, and tools for K–12 schools.
Three studies, published in today’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), also address spread of SARS-CoV-2 in schools. Taken together, these studies build on evidence that physical distancing of at least 3-feet between students can safely be adopted in classroom settings where mask use is universal and other prevention measures are taken.
“CDC is committed to leading with science and updating our guidance as new evidence emerges,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said. “Safe in-person instruction gives our kids access to critical social and mental health services that prepare them for the future, in addition to the education they need to succeed. These updated recommendations provide the evidence-based roadmap to help schools reopen safely, and remain open, for in-person instruction.”
These updated recommendations are specific to students in classrooms with universal mask wearing.
CDC continues to recommend at least 6 feet of distance:
- Between adults in the school building and between adults and students.
- In common areas, such as school lobbies and auditoriums.
- When masks can’t be worn, such as when eating.
- During activities when increased exhalation occurs, such as singing, shouting, band practice, sports, or exercise. These activities should be moved outdoors or to large, well-ventilated spaces whenever possible.
- In community settings outside of the classroom.
Given the crucial services schools offer and the benefits of in-person learning, it is critical for K–12 schools to open and remain open for in-person instruction, as safely and as soon as possible.
Schools should be the last settings to close because of COVID-19 and the first to reopen when they can do so safely. Working together, school leaders and community members can take actions to keep schools open for in-person learning by protecting students, teachers, and school staff where they live, work, learn, and play.
