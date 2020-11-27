COVID-19 has claimed 15 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 882, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
As of Nov. 26, the OHA reported 1,514 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 70,006.
Columbia County had nine new cases, with a total of 466.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, Nov.27, are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (152), Clatsop (6), Columbia (9), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (9), Deschutes (67), Douglas (20), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (19), Jackson (64), Jefferson (6), Josephine (26), Klamath (15), Lake (4), Lane (91), Lincoln (10), Linn (45), Malheur (20), Marion (206), Morrow (7), Multnomah (289), Polk (26), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (45), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (15), Washington (283), Yamhill (31).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.