The Oregon Health Authority's (OHA) COVID-19 weekly report released Wednesday, Nov. 18, set pandemic highs for daily cases and hospitalizations.
- OHA reported 6,491 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 15, a 25% increase over the previous record-high week.
- The percentage of positive tests for COVD-19 increased to 12.5% from 11.9%, even with an increase in the number of people tested.
- Weekly hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose to 291, the highest yet reported in the pandemic.
- There were fewer deaths, 31, associated with COVID-19 than the previous week’s record high of 42.
- People aged 20 to 49 accounted for 51% of the cases, while people 70 and older accounted for 75% of deaths.
Note: This week’s report includes a report on people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. This includes people living in congregate or residential settings.
To date, there have been 5 people with intellectual or developmental disabilities who have died from COVID-19 associated illness.
This total comes from matching client lists from the state’s Office of Developmental Service Disabilities and the COVID-19 database.
See the full report attached and follow daily pandemic updates here with in-depth reports in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.