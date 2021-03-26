Governor Kate Brown today announced that, in light of increasing vaccine supplies from the federal government and the progress counties and health care providers have made vaccinating seniors, Oregon will again be accelerating its timelines for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for frontline workers and people with underlying health conditions.

In the past week, after attesting to largely completing senior vaccinations, 22 counties have begun vaccinating Oregonians in Phase 1B, Group 6. On Monday, March 29, Oregonians statewide in Group 6 will become eligible for vaccination, as previously scheduled.

Beginning Monday, April 5, all people in Phase 1B, Group 7 will become eligible for vaccination, two weeks earlier than previously planned. As previously announced, all Oregonians over the age of 16 will become eligible for vaccination no later than May 1.

“As we vaccinate our frontline workers and all Oregonians with underlying health conditions, we will work to make sure vaccines reach the communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19: Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Tribal and communities of color,” Brown said. “With so many counties across Oregon ready to begin the next phases of vaccination, I am accelerating our vaccination timelines statewide rather than proceeding county-by-county.

“And, with increased supplies, expanding eligibility will allow health care providers and community-based organizations to be more efficient in their efforts to vaccinate hard-to-reach communities.”

The Oregon Health Authority will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m. to give a vaccination update.

Phase 1B, Group 6 No later than March 29

Adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions

Migrant and seasonal farm workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing workers

People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living

People experiencing homelessness

People currently displaced by wildfires

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant people 16 and older

Phase 1B, Group 7 April 5

Frontline workers as defined by the CDC,

Multigenerational household members, and

Adults 16 and older with underlying health conditions.

Resources

Vaccinations are available at most WalMart, Safeway, and other such retail locations as well as selected medical outlets. To find a location near you, visit the Oregon Health Authority website.

For Columbia County residents that cannot seek vaccinations, the county is operating an in-home vaccination program. Call Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247.