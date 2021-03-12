Oregon health officials aren’t quite ready to commit to an ambitious vaccination eligibility timeline laid out by President Joe Biden.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown and officials from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) addressed the state’s vaccination timeline and called for continued vigilance in the face of variants of the virus in a press conference Friday.
“As weekly shipment allocations increase, we will reassess those timelines," Brown said. "If the doses are there, I have every intention of utilizing all available state and federal resources to match the president’s timeline for universal eligibility,” Brown said. “But let me be very, very clear: While our timelines will accelerate with available supplies, my commitment to equity in our vaccine distribution will not change.”
Presidential statement
The announcement came the day after Biden announced in a televised address his plans to direct states to make vaccines available to all adults by May 1 — two months ahead of Oregon’s current timeline — which Biden said would allow to country to see a Fourth of July closer to normal.
"After this long hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus,” Biden said Thursday night.
But Oregon officials Friday weren’t so ready to upend the multi-stage virus timeline they announced just weeks before, which sees some with vulnerable conditions and in high risk occupations eligible March 29, other frontline groups eligible May 1 and general population groups eligible June and July 1 based on age.
OHA Director Patrick Allen said the state’s currently on track to meet the timeline it’s already set, meaning those over 45 with certain health conditions, certain high-risk workers and anyone who’s pregnant, among other groups, will be eligible March 29.
Timeline trigger
But Allen also said OHA won’t change its timelines without more specific allocation commitments from the federal government.
“However, we need to know when more vaccine vials will actually arrive in Oregon as promised before we can tell a frontline worker or anyone else that we’re adjusting our timelines,” Allen said. “Until we get more clarity, we need to keep our current timelines in place.”
Allen said the current projections and timelines are based on the assumption the state will receive over 200,000 first doses of the vaccine each week — and that roughly an additional 100,000 or more could be necessary to meet the president’s May 1 timeline.
Still, Allen said the state currently exceeds the national average in fully vaccinated individuals, with 11% of the state’s population fully vaccinated.
And the state is providing support next week that are falling behind the state in vaccinations, Allen said.
“This week, we’re providing one-time catchup doses for seven counties,” Allen said.
Those doses include 700 additional doses to Clatsop, 1,100 to Columbia, 1,400 to Coos, 500 to Curry, 500 to Grant, 2,040 to Jackson and 3,080 to Josephine.
Remain cautious
What’s more, health officials said Friday Oregonians need to remain cautious as some counties see restrictions ease and other counties report cases of mutated forms of the virus.
“Our recent modelling suggests that with the presence of the new variants and the relaxing of restrictions, we can expect to see an increase in new cases,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “Or put more bluntly: We can expect to see wider distribution of this virus in Oregon.”
Those variants aren’t unexpected — they come as a normal part of virus spread, Sidelinger said.
But according to researchers from Oregon Health & Science University, a variant of the virus which has spontaneously appeared in Oregon is potentially concerning because of its likeness to other variants reported to have higher risks of transmission.
“We don’t really understand exactly what the implications are for this variant because it hasn’t been really well described anywhere in the world yet, but because it shares a marker, we think it’s something we need to keep an eye on,” said Dr. Bill Messer, an assistant professor of epidemiology at OHSU.
The continued appearance of variants means residents need to continue wearing masks, washing hands and socially distancing — even in spite of declining case rates statewide and expanding vaccine eligibility, according to Sidelinger.
“But as it seems with all things COVID, progress is conditional. The virus is dangerous and it remains a threat to all of us,” Sidelinger said. “(Getting a) vaccination is not a free pass to come to our pre-pandemic behavior, and we are months away from achieving our community immunity.”
