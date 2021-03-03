People in Columbia County seeking COVID-19 vaccines now have more choice.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is approved by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
The workgroup provided its confirmation to the governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington Wednesday morning, March 3, making the J&J vaccine the third COVID-19 vaccine supported for use in these states. Shipments are expected early this week.
Washington, Oregon and Nevada joined California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup in October. The workgroup, made up of nationally acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health, has concurrently and independently reviewed the FDA’s actions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
The workgroup will continue to evaluate other COVID-19 vaccines as they go through the federal process.
Oregon is currently using Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose vaccine.
Statement from Governor Kate Brown:
"After thorough scientific review by doctors and health experts, we now have three safe and effective vaccines available for Oregonians. And, because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored in standard refrigerators and vaccinate individuals in a single dose, it gives us the ability to vaccinate even more people. We will work to distribute vaccines as quickly and equitably as possible as we move forward to vaccinate seniors, people with underlying health conditions, frontline workers, and all Oregonians."
