Oregon will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week because there is no federal reserve of doses, Gov. Kate Brown announced today.
It was with that shipment in mind that Oregon made plans to open vaccinations to people over 65 and school staff starting Jan. 23. Without the federal reserve allocation, those groups may not be able to receive vaccines.
"I am demanding answers from the Trump Administration. I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences," Brown said. "This is a deception on a national scale. Oregon’s seniors, teachers, and all of us were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us."
In a letter sent to Alex Azar, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Director Pat Allen said the lack of reserve doses was "extremely disturbing" and puts Oregon's plans to expand vaccination eligibility in danger.
"Those plans were made on the basis of reliance on your statement about 'releasing the entire supply' you have in reserve," Allen said. "If this information is accurate, we will be unable to begin vaccinating our vulnerable seniors on January 23rd, as planned."
Brown will address the shortage and the state's ongoing response to COVID-19 today at 2 p.m. Watch live at this link.
