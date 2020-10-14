COVID-19 cases in Columbia County continue to steadily rise, reported Mike Paul, director of public health at the county, on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 14, six cases were reported since Sunday, according to data from the Oregon Health Association (OHA). The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 233, as of Wednesday.
The county remains unable to meet the metrics needed to reopen in-person learning at schools. To reopen the schools, the county must report five or fewer cases per week for three weeks. The week from Oct. 10-17 there were 28 cases reported.
“We haven’t met that mark at all, except for one week at the end of August when we had five cases,” Paul said. “This continues to be problematic, we don’t have kids in school. Everything else has opened under guidance, but we don’t have kids in school.”
As Halloween approaches, Paul said people should modify their holiday celebrations to reduce the chance of transmission.
“We’ve seen throughout the last several months lots of cases tied to small gatherings households,” he said. “It’s possible to celebrate Halloween without crowded indoor gatherings like haunted houses or parties.”
The highest risk of spreading or getting the virus is when people are in close contact indoors without face coverings. The best practices are to keep 6-feet of space from one another outside with masks on, he said.
Paul said he is keeping an eye on the state watchlist, which monitors counties with high numbers of cases appearing sporadically, or with little linking them together.
“I don’t think we’ll be added to the watchlist. We’ve been able to identify cases, a lot have links,” he said. Cases are linked when contact tracers identify places or events where people have shared space and are likely to have transmitted the virus.
“Local staff have worked to complete thorough investigations,” he said.
Public health staff try to contact and interview new cases within 24 hours, Paul said, but sometimes staff are overwhelmed by the high number and unable to contact everyone in that timeframe. Still, the links are identified, he said.
The OHA released data related to outbreaks, which does not include any reported from Columbia County. This is not because there haven’t been clusters of cases in the county, but because none of the cases have met the threshold required by the OHA to be reported officially as outbreaks, Paul said.
For example, the threshold to report a workplace outbreak requires five or more cases reported in a workplace that employs 30 or more people.
“It does not mean we don’t have any workplaces case,” Paul said.
There will soon be increased testing capacity in the county, he said. New rapid tests will be available fat Columbia Health Services for those who have been exposed to confirmed cases and are showing symptoms.
The Columbia County Public Health Department will no longer be updating case numbers daily, Paul said. Instead, numbers will be updated every week on Wednesdays, the same day the OHA issues its weekly reports.
Statewide OHA report
OHA released its Weekly Report on Wednesday, Oct. 14, showing that during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 11, OHA recorded 2,418 new cases of COVID-19 infection—up 18% from last week’s tally of 2,055 and the highest weekly total reported in Oregon to date.
The number of Oregonians newly tested rose 26%, to 28,490, and the percentage of tests that were positive rose slightly to 6.4% from 6.3% the prior week. Twenty-seven Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19—compared to 25 last week. One hundred forty-seven Oregonians were hospitalized, up from 119 in the previous week, and the highest weekly figure since mid-July.
See the state report attached.
Follow daily pandemic updates at thechronicleonline.com with in-depth reports in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.