Columbia River PUD is offering support to local small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PUD Board of Directors will offer a credit of up to $200 toward the electric bills of small business owners who have been affected by Governor Brown's executive order.
This incentive was proposed in response to the recent executive order issued by Governor Brown, which adversely affected many local small businesses," a release by the PUD states. "Columbia River PUD hopes to help mitigate the economic impact to these businesses that are so important to our local community."
Businesses that have established electric service as a small business with Columbia River PUD under Rate Schedule 20 are eligible.
Grant funds targeted toward economic development support will be used to fund this program. In order to access these funds, please visit crpud.net/covidrelief to apply, or call the PUD at (503) 397-1844.
Grants will be issued on a first come, first served basis and are a one-time benefit.
The PUB board voted unanimously on Nov. 17 to offer the pandemic-related assistance.
Residential customers who have been affected by COVID can also continue to take advantage of the GLOW Program. For more information, call the PUD's Customer Accounts Department at 503-397-0590.
About Columbia River PUD
Columbia River PUD provides electric service to 19,590 meters in Columbia and Multnomah Counties. The PUD currently employs 44 people and had a total operating and non-operating income of $35.2 million in 2019.
