COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are threatening the state’s health care systems, and help is needed to flatten the curve.
That is the direct and clear message from Oregon Governor Kate Brown to Oregonians.
During a Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 10 press conference, Gov. Brown outlined the challenges that Oregon hospitals are starting to face as the COVD-19 cases skyrocket.
“We all know that COVID-19 cases are surging across Oregon,” Brown said. “Over the weekend, we saw daily case rates near a thousand and yesterday I announced that nine Oregon counties will be starting a two week pause as of Wednesday on social activities to help us slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Brown said their fears of the virus spreading in the winter months is starting to come to fruition, but the goal is still to continue saving lives and avoid overwhelming health care systems. To do that, the state is ensuring that they have enough hospital beds, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and staff to provide life-saving care.
“This is very serious, Oregon is headed on the wrong road,” Brown said. “While we have plans in place to share beds and ventilators if necessary, that needs to be a last resort. We cannot and should not be relying on the fact that our hospital systems can withstand a surge. Instead, we should be working together to ensure they don’t have to.”
Dr. Dana Hargunani, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), said that over the past three weeks, Oregon has gained more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases and the death toll has risen to 737.
“The trend is clear and very concerning, and sadly the pace of deaths continues to march along with dozens of Oregonians lost each week,” Hargunani said.
Additionally, Oregon has had a 57 percent increase in hospitalizations since Nov. 3 and an 83 percent increase in the past four weeks. As of right now, the state has 146 available adult intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 701 available beds that are not ICU, 130 beds for ICU pediatric patients and 116 for non-ICU pediatric patients. The state has increased its ventilator capacity since the spring, with 762 available.
Over the course of the pandemic, Dr. Hargunani said they’ve learned a lot and have relied on communication and coordination between health care systems throughout the state.
“Since the H1N1 pandemic, we’ve been working closely with hospitals around the state to prepare for emergencies just like COVID-19,” Hargunani said. “While COVID-19 has been larger and longer lasting than we could have ever anticipated, we found that our foundational learning has helped us in the early days when we first saw these cases.”
Hargunani said Oregon is now better prepared to handle a surge in patients, and through partnerships, they have been able to facilitate help where it is needed. Evidence of that was seen during the September wildfires as hospitals were able to move evacuated patients to other hospitals fairly routinely.
But although the health care system is better prepared than it was at the start of the pandemic, Dr. Hargunani said it has its limits.
“We need to rely on Oregonians to help us manage the virus by taking steps to limit spread,” Hargunani said. “Oregonians are worn out. Tired of a year with limited social connections and so many difficulties of all types. Our health care workers have felt this too, even as they continue to face this virus on a daily basis.”
Doctors from around the state provided a brief update on how they are handling the sudden surge in cases, including Jeff Absalon, MD CMO, of St. Charles Hospital in Central Oregon. Dr. Absalon said they are ‘very concerned,’ as case courts and hospitalizations are doubling, reaching the highest level of patients since the pandemic.
Absalon said they have developed surge plans to send patients to outlying hospitals and currently have a good number of supplies. However, staffing has been an issue, as they have looked at delaying elective surgeries or potentially shutting them down if necessary, to fulfill staffing requirements.
“If you do your part to slow the spread of this virus, you are directly helping our frontline healthcare workers,” Absalon said. “Many of these workers are balancing full time work with parenting and teaching responsibilities in this current environment. We need them rested, we need them available to help you and all of those in need when care is necessary.”
Jeff Grebosky, MD, CMO at Asante Hospital in Southern Oregon said they’ve seen a 162 percent rise in cases/hospitalizations the past few weeks and don’t expect that to change in the near future. He urged everyone to follow safety guidelines such as washing your hands regularly, wearing a face covering, keeping physical distance from others and staying home when you feel sick.
Jennifer Burrows, RN, BN, RSc, MBA and Chief Nursing Officer at Providence Medical Centers said they saw a jump from 34 to 58 COVID-19 inpatients the past few weeks. Providence was the first hospital system to care for a COVID-19 patient, and since then Burrows said they have been able to conduct trial runs, provide faster care for patients and analyze data to better serve the public.
“I know we are tired… we’re all tired,” Burrows said. “I’m the mother of children in the Portland Public School system being taught virtually, I’m the wife of a husband who has worked remotely since March, I’m one of those people in the grocery store working harder to accomplish my weekly to-do list than I did a year ago. But I’m also a nurse and a voice for the professional clinical team that wants to be ready and able to effectively care for you if you need our services.
“We need your help with this, we need you to make wise choices.”
Follow daily pandemic updates here online with in-depth reports in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
