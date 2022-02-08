Following the state health officials announcement Monday, Feb. 7, that Oregon's indoor mask mandate would be lifted no later than March 31, the St. Helens School District released the following letter to area parents.
Dear St. Helens School District Students, Staff, and Families,
Today the Oregon Department of Education announced upcoming changes to the Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework which contains guidelines and requirements for school operations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep schools safe and open for in-person instruction.
During an Oregon Health Authority Press Release today, it was announced that the state will lift its mask requirement on March 31, 2022, and return to local control. This means that each school and district can make a decision in partnership with their local health authority on how to proceed.
As a district, we are reviewing the information made available to us just hours ago and will meet with our local public health officials to determine our next steps that best serve our local students, staff, and community members.
As with all decisions, there are going to be individuals who are in favor of wearing masks and there are going to be those who absolutely want to stop wearing masks altogether. We understand and empathize with both opinions. We hope to work toward a time when wearing a mask or not wearing a mask is an individual choice made without judgment. As a district, we will continue to put the safety of our students and staff at the forefront of any decision made.
As of now, until March 31, 2022, the current statewide indoor school mask requirement is still in effect as it has been since the start of the school year.
We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.
The Chronicle will monitor any new developments concerning the St. Helens School District's decisions about the student face mask requirements.
