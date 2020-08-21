Seven months ago today, on January 21, Oregon established the Incident Management Team to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 infections in Oregon.
Five week’s later the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Oregon had it’s first case.
Since then, Oregon has had over 24,000 cases and over 400 COVID-19 related deaths.
Fortunately, new OHA modeling shows that cases in Oregon are leveling off, but not at the rate needed for Oregon to reopen schools for in-person education, Governor Kate Brown announced today.
Brown held a press conference August 21 with OHA Director Pat Allen and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist and state health officer, to discuss Oregon's efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Today, after six months, some say my orders are too restrictive, that the virus isn’t dangerous or even that it’s a hoax,” Brown said. “Others say I haven’t done enough, that we should shut down the entire economy immediately and start from scratch, regardless of the cost to people’s livelihoods. The truth is, those commenting on the far ends of this debate, well… They are missing the point. This has always been a balancing act.”
Brown said she and her staff worked hard to follow medical data when making decisions about restrictions and so far, they have been successful in flattening the curve, as Oregon has one of the lowest mortality rates in the entire country. However, Brown said their efforts have not been enough to open schools anytime soon.
“Our infection rate is still too high to get all of our kids safely back into our classrooms in most of our schools this fall,” Brown said. “To keep students, teachers and staff safe in our schools across the state, we need to see a much more rapid decline in case numbers, and we need to see it quickly.”
Oregon is considering two paths to slow the spread to levels where they can safely reopen in-person education.
The first option is to call on local communities to step up efforts to greater enforce existing guidelines, such as face covering use, physical distancing, sanitation, contact tracing and compliance with isolation/quarantine. The second option would be to create further business restrictions, as well as creating travel restrictions for people entering Oregon or returning from trips outside the state.
“I believe, and the data indicates, that either one of these strategies will work,” Brown said. “Either one will drive down the spread of the virus quickly. Either one gives us a fighting chance to open in person instruction in education throughout much of the state later this fall. But one path has a far greater cost than the other.”
Brown stated that closing business can control the virus, but also comes at a great cost as Oregonians would lose jobs, income and create economic costs that may have physical and mental health consequences.
The state is instead urging elected officials and business leaders to take the lead. Brown asked local officials to tighten enforcement by completing more business inspections and using creative ways for shutting down large gatherings, where OHA reported they’ve seen sources of infections.
“I’m here to deliver a message to local elected officials, local community leaders and business leaders and to every single Oregonian,” Brown said. “Now is the time to step up even further.”
Current Transmission Rates
For the second straight week, cases statewide have declined, said Allen. OHA has reported a seven percent drop from the previous week and the total number of deaths dropped from 39 to 31. The percentage of positive tests have leveled off at 5.4 percent and hospitalizations dropped from 143 to 115.
Allen also noted that the state has secured an agreement to add over 20,000 tests to their weekly capacity. Testing kits will be sent to qualifying laboratories across the state, which will speed up results and create more capacity as needed.
“We’re making a difference in stemming the tide against COVID-19 in our communities,” Allen said. “But the virus remains prevalent across the state of Oregon and it’s a risk to everyone. We’re on the right track, now we need to step on the gas.”
Oregon has stabilized at roughly 300 cases per day, according to OHA. Brown would like to see that number decrease to roughly 60 cases per day in order to open classrooms for childcare and K-12.
Sidelinger noted that the current transmission rate is at one, meaning one person is infected per each positive case. The goal is to get the transmission rate down to 0.75 percent, meaning less than one person is infected per each positive case.
“While our COVID-19 data shows that we are doing better than many other states, the virus continues to be a significant threat to our communities and we are not close to keeping the infection rate level we need to reopen schools across Oregon,” Sidelinger said.
All three state officials stressed the importance of following the health guidelines so further restrictions won’t be necessary.
“If we cannot improve our trajectory over the rest of the month by increased compliance of our already existing policies and guidelines, unfortunately, I will need to add more restrictions,” Brown said. “When it comes to controlling the virus, we have the tools. We need you, we need everyone, to use them.”
