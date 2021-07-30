Oregon Gov. Kate Brown today announced new mask guidance for Executive Branch state agencies in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recently updated guidance, and based on the latest science on the spread of the Delta variant.
The new guidance requires all state employees, regardless of vaccination status, in any indoor state agency space to wear face coverings; the requirement also applies to visitors and customers who enter state agency indoor spaces.
"The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is spreading in our communities and is more contagious," Brown said. "This mask requirement will protect Oregonians, many of whom have been on the frontlines of the pandemic and who continue to provide essential services to Oregonians. We also must protect everyone—both agency employees and community members who visit state agencies for information, services, and resources. This new guidance accomplishes both."
See the governor's directive attached.
