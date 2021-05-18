Columbia County and all others in Oregon could soon see restrictions under the state’s pandemic health and safety risk classifications lifted and the counties no longer facing risk levels.
The plan outlined by Gov. Kate Brown May 12, will be based on the goal of vaccinating 70% of residents 16 and older with a first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
“We can truly begin taking steps forward, and into the next chapter of post-pandemic life,” Brown said during a press conference.
The plan directly ties the state’s virus restrictions to its vaccination rate, and falls in line with Brown’s previous goal to reopen the state’s economy by the end of June.
And for some counties, a reduction in restrictions could come even sooner than that. Starting May 21, counties with 65% of their adult populations vaccinated can move into the state’s lower-risk tier of virus restrictions, if they create a plan to fill equity gaps in vaccine distribution.
“These are really good indicators that we can safely reopen — begin the reopening of the economy — that we can protect our most vulnerable Oregonians and preserve adequate hospital bed capacity,” Brown said.
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said the announcement marks a shift in the state’s pandemic response.
“For the first time since COVID-19 reached Oregon, we’ll know when we can retire most of the restrictions we’ve had to rely on to protect us during the time we’ve been most vulnerable to this novel virus,” Allen said. “For the first time since the start of the pandemic, we’ll be able to say the virus no longer controls the timelines in our lives.”
Allen said the state is on track to meet the early-summer benchmark, if people continue choosing to get vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, right around 60% of the state’s adult population has received a dose of the vaccine. That’s about 430,000 more people who need to get first doses before the state reopens, according to Allen.
The current rate of vaccination could get the state across the threshold easily by mid-June, Allen said.
But health officials expect that rate of vaccinations to slow over the next several weeks: Most likely, the state’s vaccination rate will dip by about 10% and stay there, getting the state across the finish line the third week of June.
The seven-in-10 figure doesn’t get the state to herd immunity, which would completely stifle the virus, but will significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths, Allen said.
“That’s really what we’re shooting for with this 70% statewide goal, is to get enough people vaccinated that while we’re still short of herd immunity, we’ve significantly driven down the worst outcomes of COVID-19,” Allen said.
Allen noted some counties are already well on their way to loosening restrictions earlier than that under the lower-risk framework.
Benton and Hood River counties, for example, have already vaccinated the 65% required to move those counties into lower-risk on May 21. Deschutes, Lincoln, Multnomah and Washington are on track to meet the May 21 timeline at their current rates, Allen said.
Clackamas, Clatsop, Lane, Polk and Tillamook counties have all vaccinated at least 55% of their 16-and-older population, and should be able to loosen restrictions based on the vaccine metrics before the rest of the state, according to Allen.
Still, those counties will be required to develop a vaccine equity plan before moving to the lower-risk category. Allen said that plan will consider how the county will improve disparities in who’s getting vaccinated, like outreach, language and accessibility support and plans for vaccinating hard-to-reach employee groups and the homeless.
The Chronicle checked with Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul to determine what Columbia County must do to move out of risk classifications and allow restrictions to be lifted.
Paul said according to data provided by the Oregon Health Authority May 12, the following are Columbia County’s vaccination rates
- Columbia’s vaccination rate for ages 16+ (43%) is 23rd out of 36 counties
- Columbia’s vaccination rate for ages 20+ (44%) is 23rd out of 36 counties
- Columbia’s vaccination rate for ages 40-64 (41%) is 23rd out of 36 counties
- Columbia’s vaccination rate for ages 65+ (66%) is 23rd out of 36 counties
The Chronicle: What segment of the county’s population needs to be vaccinated now to meet the re-opening goal?
Michael Paul: There are 43,366 residents age 16 or older, according to data provided by Portland State University. We need to vaccinate ~28,000 residents to reach a vaccination rate of 65% of individuals (age 16 or older). As of 5/12, ~18,360 residents have received at least one dose.
The Chronicle: Are you finding vaccination hesitantly, by whom and why?
Paul: During the first four months of the year, we focused on improving access and increasing vaccine supply. There are now several providers offering appointments in Columbia County, including primary care offices, school-based health centers, pharmacies and fire districts. Still, our work is not done and we will continue to use a variety of tools to increase access across the county.
In recent weeks, we did see a decrease in demand and some appointments have gone unfilled. There are a couple contributing factors that we think are more telling than so called vaccine hesitancy.
First, the largest chunk of remaining unvaccinated residents are under age 65. They are busier and could be taking care of a household and balancing employment so they need appointments to be accessible and convenient. Second, younger residents heard a different message about risk over the last year so they may be slower to make an appointment. They may not rush to a vaccination site if they don’t have an underlying health condition. Third, there are still residents out there with health issues or disabilities or who face language barriers, which can make getting inoculated against COVID-19 seem overwhelming. They may not have a primary care home, or they may have a transportation barrier or some other barrier to overcome.
We have to continue to look at data that isn’t associated with a political boundary. This means looking other factors, such as income, disability status, race and ethnicity.
I would not deny that there are residents who would say they probably or definitely will not get vaccinated, but I am optimistic about getting 65% of our eligible residents vaccinated. We collect and post data each year on school and child care immunization rates across the county, and the data certainly does not support the notion that 35% residents are opposed to vaccinations.
The Chronicle: What is your timeline to move the county out of the restrictions?
Paul: The Governor announced that counties will have the option to move to lower risk, beginning on May 21. Counties must:
- Reach 65% of the county population 16 or older with a first vaccine dose
- Submit a complete plan to the Oregon Health Authority which details how the county will close the equity gaps in their vaccination rates
The county is finalizing its equity plan so moving to lower risk depends on reaching 65% and/or reductions in case rates.
The Chronicle: What is your main message to Columbia County residents about what we all need to do to eliminate the restrictions and move ahead?
Paul: We’re still focused on promotion of vaccination. Real-world data collected over the last several months shows the vaccines are safe and they work. Specifically, the vaccines keep people from getting infected, and from getting sick if they are infected. Further, the data show that vaccinated people who do get infected are unlikely to develop enough virus in the body to transmit it to others, which is the reason the Centers for Disease Control recently modified mask recommendations for vaccinated individuals.
Paul said for individuals who haven’t taken the step to get a vaccination, Columbia County Public Health can help those individuals with a convenient appointment. For more information, call Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247.
