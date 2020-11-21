Oregon reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases today for the second day in a row. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,509 cases across the state, bringing the total to 63,668.
Ten new cases were reported in Columbia County, bringing the cumulative total to 415. A 75-year-old woman in the county who tested positive on Oct. 23 died on Nov. 19 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
There have now been three pandemic-related deaths in the county. The first was in early August and the second was in October. The statewide death roll rose by seven today, bringing the total to 819.
he new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (22), Clackamas (122), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (35), Douglas (37), Grant (11), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (63), Jefferson (8), Josephine (16), Klamath (20), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (4), Linn (45), Malheur (27), Marion (124), Morrow (10), Multnomah (414), Polk (42), Umatilla (40), Union (31), Wasco (14), Washington (223), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (60).
Oregon’s 813th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 19, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 814th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Nov. 13. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 815th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died on Nov. 19, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 816th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 19, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 817th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 20, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 818th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on November 2 and died on November 19, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 819th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 20, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
