Columbia County's COVID-19 cases have risen to 162.
Pandemic Update: Columbia County cases now at 162
- The Chronicle
-
- Updated
- 0
More Featured Stories
More Featured Stories
Trending This Week
Articles
- Most Viewed - New Details / Mail Theft: Investigation nets 2 arrests
- Shooting Investigation: Portland case has a St. Helens connection
- Shooting: Man shot with own gun while waiting in a store checkout line
- Pandemic: $300 addition for unemployed
- Fire Danger Update: Clatsop and Columbia Counties
- Oregon Wildfires: Bringing down dangerous trees
- Recognized: 50 Plaza Square wins prestigious award
- Photos / Preparing for the Spirit of Halloweentown
- Pandemic: FEMA relief for jobless includes $300 weekly payments
- Missing: Portland man could be in this area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.