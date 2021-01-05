In the four weeks since the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use in the United States, over 50,000 doses have been administered in Oregon. Within Columbia County, 270 doses have been administered.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses to be effective. The Pfizer vaccine doses need to be administered 21 days apart and the Moderna vaccine doses need to be administered 28 days apart. Nine people in Oregon have received the second doses of vaccine as of Monday.
The state is scheduled to receive just over 85,000 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine this week, though actual numbers may vary and are subject to change.
Long-term care facility residents include adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to people who are unable to live independently, according to the state’s vaccination plan.
The other people eligible to receive vaccinations right now are hospital workers, urgent care employees, staff at skilled nursing and memory care facilities, tribal health programs, emergency medical service providers and other first responders.
Gov. Kate Brown issued a statement late Monday, Jan.5, saying Oregon's efforts to vaccine against COVID-19 need to be stepped up.
“Today, I directed the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to achieve the benchmark of 12,000 vaccinations administered in Oregon per day by the end of the next two weeks," Brown said. "That will put us on track to deploy every vaccine we have in our hands each week. OHA will be working with health care providers, pharmacies, and local public health partners to streamline the distribution process to achieve that goal.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and I have directed OHA to partner as widely as possible to ensure we are using all available resources to ramp up Oregon's vaccinations rapidly.”
On the horizon
Vaccines will soon be opened up to other long-term care facilities and health care personnel and residents, hospice programs, mobile crisis care and related services, secure transport and individuals working in correctional settings. These people are in group two of the first phase of the state’s vaccine plan.
At Columbia Care Center, a nursing facility in Scappoose, vaccinations are set to begin this week.
Administrator John Wakeman said vaccinations are coming to the center on Thursday, and he will be among the first to receive a dose.
“I’m glad it’s coming,” he said. “I wish it was here a month earlier.”
The center has reported just over 20 cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 20, placing them on the state’s outbreak list, but Wakeman said it has been under control.
Cases at the care center have been “intermittent and unpredictable,” Wakeman said. He attributes it to the center’s infection control and use of personal protective equipment that he said has slowed the spread and prevented a bubble and surge of cases concentrated at one time, like other facilities in the state have experienced.
The center has been quarantining residents who have tested positive to remove them from others and reduce the chance of the infection spreading, and Wakeman said he expects that the center will be COVID-free starting this week.
Wakeman himself tested positive for COVID-19 in late 2020 and said he was largely asymptomatic. To help set an example for staff and residents about the safety of the vaccine, he plans to be among the first at the center to take it.
“We’ve got kind of a mixed bag,” Wakeman said about attitudes toward the vaccine in the center. “There is some reservation among some.”
The decision to take a vaccine is up to the individual, he said.
“I suspect the vast majority of our residents are going to go ahead and accept a vaccine,” he said. He said he expects that the majority of staff will take the vaccine as well, but perhaps not 100%.
At The Amber, a senior living facility in Clatskanie, Executive Director Wanda Harris said she expects the vaccine to be available to residents and staff toward the end of this month.
Vaccinations will be mandatory for staff members, but residents will have the option depending on their health and consultation with family members and doctors, she said.
Harris will also be receiving the vaccine first, and said the arrival of vaccines at the center will be welcomed.
“This is a sigh of relief for us, knowing our residents will be safe,” she said.
Visitors have not been allowed in the building since March of 2020.
“Family and friends of these folks have not been allowed to be a part of their lives for a very long time,” she said. “This is really good news.”
The isolation has been difficult residents at the center, she said. Communal dining is no longer an option and group activities have been canceled.
“It’s been heartbreaking, especially around the holidays,” Harris said. “People haven’t been able to have family come in. That just wasn’t possible.”
The toll has also been felt by the staff at the center, who have had to make sacrifices to ensure the health of themselves and those they care for, she said.
“As health care providers we have to minimize personal exposure and take extra efforts to make sure we’re healthy,” Harris said. “We’re not going into places that have the virus, avoiding people who might be exposed somewhere else.”
Sanitation and cleaning efforts have been ramped up as well, and Harris said she is thankful that no cases have been reported at the facility. Now, the next step to ensuring safety of residents and staff is just a few weeks away.
“Having this light at the end of the tunnel has been good for people mentally as well,” she said.
COVID-19 cases
Over 60 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend, along with one new death. The county’s total case count was 892 as of Sunday, and the death toll was 15, according to information from the OHA.
December saw the highest number of both COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths. There were 317 new cases of COVID-19 in December, and nine deaths.
Across the state, daily case numbers have fallen slightly, but cases in Columbia County have stayed largely consistent. On Monday, 10 new cases were reported. Hospitalizations across the state have also fallen slightly, with 102 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units as of Monday.
The state total number of cases was 118,456 as of Monday and the death toll was 1,506.
