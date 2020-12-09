Columbia County set a new COVID-19 record Saturday, Dec. 5, with 25 new cases and two deaths reported. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, another death occurred.
Despite surging numbers in Columbia County, and across the state, Gov. Kate Brown said “hope is on the way,” as the state is expecting its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this month.
Oregon’s statewide, two-week freeze ended last week for most of the state, and the new ‘Risk and Safety’ framework was launched. The framework showed the majority of the state has moved into the extreme risk level, which means the virus is still widespread across 25 counties who remain under tight restrictions, including Columbia County.
“We are not out of this crisis yet. I know it’s hard to imagine, but in fact, our hardest days still lie ahead,” Brown said during a press conference Friday, Dec. 4. “Oregon hospitals are filling up and many are reducing elective surgeries.”
From Nov. 25 to Dec. 3, there were three new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Columbia County, according to data from the local public health department. In that same time window there were 89 new cases in the county, and 56 people considered currently infectious (meaning it’s been 10 or less days from the onset of symptoms). Those figures don’t include the record-breaking case count from Saturday; from Friday to Monday, Dec. 4-7, an additional 52 cases were reported in the county, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
As of Tuesday, Columbia County’s total case count is 607 with a death toll of six. Across the state, the total case count is 87,082 and a death toll of 1,080.
“Every death represents and empty seat at a holiday dinner, a warm hug that’s missed, a winter morning walk that cannot happen … and we mourn every one of them,” OHA Director Pat Allen said.
Vaccine rollout
Although the OHA modeling for the coming weeks looks grim, Brown announced that two vaccines are currently awaiting final United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The two vaccines from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna, are expected to be shipped to Oregon on Dec. 15.
Brown said they expect to receive 35,000 doses from Pfizer Dec. 15, followed by over 70,000 doses from Moderna on Dec. 22. A second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine is expected Dec. 22, with 40,950 doses. Oregon anticipates having 127,000 first doses of both vaccines in December and expects an additional 48,750 of Pfizer’s and 31,700 Moderna’s vaccine by Dec. 29 to provide a second dose to patients who received the first dose. These numbers are subject to change.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup will be reviewing and confirming each FDA approval starting next week.
“It’s remarkable that scientific strides have enabled us to get a vaccine in just mere months into this historic pandemic,” Brown said. “Rigorous clinical trials have not only worked to ensure the vaccines are safe, but that they are safe for our vulnerable and diverse communities.”
Health official said the Pfizer vaccine was found to be 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 and the Moderna vaccine was found to be 94.5% effective. By comparison, Rachael Banks, OHA Public Health Division Director, said the flu vaccine is 40-60% effective among the overall population.
“I must admit, when we first, as a nation, started talking about vaccine development, I did not think we’d be looking at a 95% effective rate,” Banks said. “While we know that all vaccines may cause some side effects for people, in this case, about one in ten people who take the COVID-19 vaccines may experience some mild side effects. These common side effects include pain, swelling or redness where the shot was given, mild fever, chills, feeling tired, headache and muscle aches.”
Health officials have also learned that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective against severe cases. Among the small population who received that vaccine, none of the cases progressed to a severe case that needed to be hospitalized.
Who gets the vaccine
In line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, priority will be given to frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents and employees as the first group to receive the vaccine. All Oregonians in these settings will have the opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of January, Brown said.
According to Allen, the second wave of people who will likely get the vaccine are essential workers, individuals with health issues and adults ages 65 and older. However, that is unlikely to occur until several months from now, he says.
“The introduction of a vaccine, however, doesn’t end this pandemic,” Brown said. “Right now, and into the foreseeable future, the only ways to reduce transmission and slow the spread is to take safety precautions until the vaccine is both widely available and widely administered. And this is going to take time.
“I know these are the vaccines we have all been waiting for and as we work across Oregon and the entire country to get them widely
distributed, I am asking you all to buckle down for just a little bit longer. We can finally see a light at the end of this tunnel, but we are certainly not there yet.”
When more doses become available, the vaccination program will expand to critical populations and the general public and be administered at healthcare settings, retail pharmacies and public health venues, according to an Oregon COVID-19 vaccination planning update from the OHA released Dec. 4.
Vaccine information
The CDC has issued information addressing common misconceptions concerning COVID-19 vaccines. Among them, the CDC assures that the COVID-19 vaccines will not give patients COVID-19, nor will it cause one to test positive on a COVID-19 viral test.
The vaccines in development do not use the live virus that causes COVID-19, the CDC said. The vaccines teach the immune system how to recognize and fight the virus, which can sometimes cause symptoms like fevers, but the CDC said the symptoms are normal and a sign the body is building immunity.
It is possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 right before or right after getting vaccinated and still get sick because it typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity following vaccination, the CDC said.
Viral tests test for current infections, which a vaccine will not cause. Antibody tests test for previous infection, and the vaccine may cause a positive result if the body develops an immune response, as is the goal of the vaccines. The CDC said experts are looking into how the vaccinations may affect antibody testing results.
Even people who have had COVID-19 before may be advised to get a vaccine, due to the health risks associated with the virus and the fact that reinfection is possible, the CDC said. It is not yet known how long someone is prevented from reinfection after recovering from COVID-19.
How a vaccine is approved
The typical process to develop a vaccine begins a lab with scientists conducting research on how the organism causes disease and how a vaccine may intercept, according to information from the FDA.
Once the vaccine candidate reaches clinical testing, there are three phases of trials. The first phase involves a small group of generally healthy adults (between 20-100 volunteers) and its goal is to assess the safety of the vaccine. If successful, it moves into the second phase which tests a larger group (several hundred) with a variety of health statuses and demographics. The short-term side effects and risks are examined.
The third phase of testing casts a larger net, testing thousands of people. These tests are randomized and double blind (meaning neither the clinician nor the participant knows who receives the placebo). The goal of this phase is to test the safety of the vaccine in a large group of people, and also test the efficacy of the vaccine.
If the third phase is successful, the vaccine developers submit a Biologics License Application to the FDA, which will then inspect the facilities and review the test results.
During public health emergencies, like the COVID-19 pandemic, the process can be expedited, according to the FDA. The administration has been communicating with pharmaceutical companies about the the data and information needed for safe and effective vaccines. Companies developing vaccines during the pandemic have requested emergency use authorization to allow the widespread use of the vaccines as quickly as possible to address the pandemic.
On Dec. 10 and 17, the FDA will meet to discuss the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the Moderna, Inc, COVID-19 vaccine, respectively.
Portland clinical trial
While the state is receiving shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine this month, the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) is involved in a Phase 3 clinical trial of a different COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine, known as AZD1222, is developed by the company AstraZeneca and Oxford University. A total of 30,000 participants nationwide are sought to evaluate its safety and efficacy, according to an OSHU release.
The experimental vaccine will be given in two injections administered about four weeks apart. To qualify for the trial, participants must be over 18, not be pregnant, have stable medical conditions or no medical issues, have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 and live within approximately an hour and a half of the OHSU campus in Portland. Most Columbia County residents live close enough to the facility to qualify should they meet the other requirements.
“Oregon Health & Science university is proud to contribute to the world’s most pressing challenge right now: identifying a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for everyone,” OHSU President Danny Jacobs said. “We’re asking Portland-area residents to volunteer for this trial and help bring all of us closer to stopping this devastating pandemic.”
The trial is randomized and two-thirds of participants will receive the experimental vaccine and one third will receive a placebo, OHSU said. Neither the clinicians involved nor the participants will know who receives the placebo or the vaccine, making it a double-blind study. Participants will be monitored for two years.
People interested in enrolling can visit www.c19vaccinestudy.com or call 888-822-7839 for more information.
