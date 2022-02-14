School districts across the state and in Columbia County are now reviewing local control options concerning face coverings for students, teachers, staff and school visitors.

The review follows the announcement by the Oregon Health Authority Monday, Feb. 7, that the state's indoor mask mandate would be lifted no later than March 31.

Oregon health officials said they will work with the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) over the coming weeks to ensure schools can continue operating safely and keep students in class once the school mask requirements are lifted.

The end-of-march date will also give schools the time to pivot in their COVID-19 mitigation strategies, according to the OHA.

The St. Helens School District released a letter to area parents regarding the mask mandate revisions.

"During an Oregon Health Authority Press Release today, it was announced that the state will lift its mask requirement on March 31, 2022, and return to local control," the letter reads. "This means that each school and district can make a decision in partnership with their local health authority on how to proceed."

District officials also state in the letter that they are reviewing the information and will meet with local public health officials to determine the next steps that best serve local students, staff, and community members.

"As with all decisions, there are going to be individuals who are in favor of wearing masks and there are going to be those who absolutely want to stop wearing masks altogether," the letter states. "We understand and empathize with both opinions. We hope to work toward a time when wearing a mask or not wearing a mask is an individual choice made without judgment. As a district, we will continue to put the safety of our students and staff at the forefront of any decision made."

The district letter states that the current statewide indoor school mask requirement is still in effect as it has been since the start of the school year and that the district will continue to keep parents updated as more information becomes available.

Clatskanie, Rainier School District reaction

Clatskanie School Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said the OHA’s announcement provides the district the opportunity to begin preparing the schools for the transition to optional mask use by students and staff.

“Our Board of Directors, before the mask mandates were enacted, agreed to a mask optional policy,” she said. “Based on previous Board action and the information released by the OHA, pending no further county-level mandates from the local public health authority, we will move forward considering an optional mask rule effective March 31, 2022.”

Hurowitz said the Clatskanie School District will work closely with Columbia County Public Health (CCPH) as the state moves forward.

“As we work through this next chapter student and staff safety will be a priority,” she said.

Hurowitz said the district’s next steps include:

• District administration team to discuss options.

• Meeting with both heads of classified and certified associations to discuss and develop an implementation plan.

• Ask families for their input regarding a mask optional policy.

• Planning for safety with the school nurse and Columbia County Health director.

The Clatskanie School Board is expected to review the mask policies at its March public meeting.

The Chronicle also reached out to the Superintendent Joseph Hattrick to gain insight into the Rainier School District’s mask policy moving forward.

“While the announcement from the state was very exciting, there is much still left to plan,” he said. “There are many factors that will impact the district’s ability to no longer require masks because of the implications this may have on transportation, staffing, and quarantines. While the district is eager to return to normal, we will be working with our county health department and others at the state level to solve some of the challenges that we will encounter.”

During the Monday, Feb. 7 school board meeting, Hattrick identified some of the underlying problems with blanket policies aimed at lifting mask requirements in an address to his fellow board members.

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it’s not as simple as it looks,” he said.

According to Hattrick, there are several components the district must consider in removing requirements for facial coverings in classrooms.

One such consideration, Hattrick stressed, is the potential for lifting mask requirements to incidentally reveal the identities of school district employees who obtained religious or medical exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Another cause for concern is the level of vaccination among students, and how changing guidance could result in “far more quarantines, contact tracing, and isolation,” he said.

While other K-12 schools were quick to adopt test-to-stay programs in response to guidance from the OHA and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), Hattrick previously remarked that such an adaptation would be unfeasible for the school district, due to low vaccination rates and mask noncompliance.

“They (OHA) give us just enough hope,” Hattrick said. “But that puts school districts in the line of fire.”

The state’s indoor mask mandate was first instituted shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, followed by a brief remittance period in June. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s Office reinstated the mandate on Aug. 27, 2021 which was scheduled to remain in place until Feb. 8, 2022.

In the meantime, health experts strongly recommend high-risk individuals continue wearing masks in indoor public settings after mask requirements are lifted, including people who are:

• Unvaccinated

• Immunocompromised

• At high risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including those with underlying health conditions and those 65 and older

• Living with people at high risk

Permanent rule filed

On Monday, Feb. 7, at 12:29 p.m. the OHA filed a new permanent rule with the Oregon Secretary of State to require people to wear masks while indoors in public places. The new rule replaces a temporary rule that expires on Feb. 8, according to the OHA.

Before the filing, the OHA invited public testimony at a public hearing on a proposed permanent mask rule. The Jan. 20 hearing attracted more than 300 attendees and lasted for six-and-a-half hours, with more than 100 Oregonians testifying against the adoption of a permanent rule.

State health officials claimed the filing was the only way the OHA could extend the current temporary mask rule past its expiration date, or until mask rules would no longer be needed to reduce transmission of COVID-19, saving lives and preventing the Omicron crisis from further overwhelming Oregon’s health care system.

Digital Vaccine Records Project

On Nov. 17, 2021, Oregon’s House Interim Special Committee heard a presentation from the OHA on the proposal of a digital vaccine records project.

According to the presentation, the OHA will make a go/no go decision on whether to implement the project by Feb. 22.

OHA Lead Communications Officer Jonathan Modie explained the project would be an electronic means for people in Oregon to share their vaccination status with businesses that ask for proof of vaccination status and added that the decision to sign up will be “voluntary.”

According to Modie, the OHA is still in the building phase of the technological tool, with an anticipated rollout date in late March.

In response to the question of how the public might receive such a technology, Modie replied, “we believe people will be supportive, especially if it makes it easier to access the businesses and public places they enjoy.”

Access to digital vaccine records will be free for anyone who signs up for the service and has received their COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon.

The Chronicle will continue to monitor new developments concerning the school district's decisions about the student face mask requirements.