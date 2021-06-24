Governor Kate Brown will meet with reporters Friday, June 25, to discuss Oregon's next steps for lifting health and safety restrictions as Oregon moves into the next chapter of recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown announced earlier that when Oregon achieves a first dose 70% statewide vaccination rate for residents 18 or older, Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions. Some restrictions based on CDC guidance for use of masks and physical distancing may remain in place.
The state's vaccination rate has reached 68.9% as of Thursday, June 24. The Oregon Health Authority said 35,000 more adults need to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination in order to reach Brown's goal of 70% vaccinations statewide.
Brown originally had hoped the state would be able to reach the 70% rate by June 21. That did not happen.
Public restrictions, business limitations, mandatory face coverings and social distancing ar…
Follow developments here at thechronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.