Governor Kate Brown will meet with reporters Friday, June 25, to discuss Oregon's next steps for lifting health and safety restrictions as Oregon moves into the next chapter of recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown announced earlier that when Oregon achieves a first dose 70% statewide vaccination rate for residents 18 or older, Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions. Some restrictions based on CDC guidance for use of masks and physical distancing may remain in place.

The state's vaccination rate has reached 68.9% as of Thursday, June 24. The Oregon Health Authority said 35,000 more adults need to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination in order to reach Brown's goal of 70% vaccinations statewide.

Brown originally had hoped the state would be able to reach the 70% rate by June 21. That did not happen.

