Oregon Democrat U.S. Senator Ron Wyden has tested positive for COVID-19.
“As part of routine testing, Senator Wyden tested positive today for COVID-19," A statement sent to the media by Wyden's staff reads. "He is fully vaccinated and experiencing minor symptoms. He is in Washington, D.C. and working from his residence while following CDC guidance to quarantine.”
Earlier this month, both Oregon U.S. Representatives Earl Blumenauer and Peter DeFazio also tested positive for COVID-19. Both also report mild symptoms.
