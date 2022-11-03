The weather cooperated for the Oct. 29 Little Trick or Teaters Costume Parade presented by The Chronicle and sponsored by the St. Helens Grocery Outlet.

Leading

The operators of the St. Helens Grocery Outlet lead the parade with The Chronicle's Jon Campbell on the megaphone.
Family Affair

Children and their families joined the fun.
The Stretch

Hundreds gathered stretching the parade a full block in the city's Riverfront District.
All Dressed Up!

Parade participants pose for a photo.
Little Smile

Looking for candy.
Happy

Following the parade, participants got the chance for a photo.
Sweet Smile

A little parade participant followed by a guy on a horse.

The event drew approximately 350 children and their families to the Riverfront District.

Thanks to everyone who took part. We'll see you at the parade next Halloweentown!

