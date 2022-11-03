The weather cooperated for the Oct. 29 Little Trick or Teaters Costume Parade presented by The Chronicle and sponsored by the St. Helens Grocery Outlet.
The event drew approximately 350 children and their families to the Riverfront District.
Thanks to everyone who took part. We'll see you at the parade next Halloweentown!
