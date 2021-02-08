The Chronicle and The Chief are experiencing both phone and internet outages today. Our provider, Comcast, has alerted us that it is a city wide issue, and we expect services to resume late today. You may contact our sister publication, The Tillamook Headlight Herald, at 503-842 7353, for immediate assistance. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Breaking News
More Featured Stories
More Featured Stories
Trending This Week
Articles
- In Custody: Suspect in gas line break arrested
- St. Helens: City to prepare timber sale
- Who We Are: Keeping local funeral home alive
- Pandemic: County on track to move to 'high risk'
- Mystery Solved! It's Sweet Pea up there
- Back To Class: First school in county returns students to class
- Back To School: St. Helens District announces in-person instruction plans
- Happy Birthday: Oregon turns 162
- Boat Fire: Smoke forces two off vessel
- Dog Study: OSU researchers find the animals are paying attention
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.