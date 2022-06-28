Children and adults took home memories and perhaps a tan after attending Citizens Day 2022 in St. Helens.
Citizens Day is an annual community event hosted by the City of St. Helens at McCormick Park. The celebration is focused on strengthening community connections by encouraging people to turn off technology and enjoy a day of fun activities in St. Helens’ largest park.
The celebration was conducted Saturday, June 25 and included a free barbecue lunch and vendor and community group booths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.