Monday morning opened up with ice and snow layered streets and roadways making travel challenging across Columbia County.

Stuck
A large truck stuck on a snow and iced layered hill in St. Helens.
Snow Scene
Snow blanketed neighborhoods in Columbia County and throughout the region.
Parking Lot

Abandoned vehicles along the side of the snow and ice covered roadway
Snowed In

A blanket of snow holds this car firmly in place.

In Scappoose, it was time for snow fun.

Snow Fun

Kinsley jumping on the snowy trampoline.

In St. Helens, crew were busy clearing the streets.

Little Plow
A City of St. Helens public works crew member plows snow out of the roadway at 18th Street adjacent to Columbia Boulevard.
Big Plow
A large plow clears the snow along Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
Snow Bank

Large banks of snow slowly melt away along Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens following the plowing.

The winter weather advisories and snow warnings for our area have been lifted. Forecasters are calling for a slow warm up.

