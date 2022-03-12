What is described as "a large commercial fire" broke out at a building in the 700 block of Port Avenue in St. Helens late Saturday morning, March 12.

Flames

Firefighters work to contain the flames.
Fire Scene

A firefighter keeps a close watch as crews battle the blaze.
Positioning

Firefighters carefully position themselves to attack the flames.
Damage

Several areas of the building suffered significant fire damage.
Aftermath

The damage following the fire.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) and Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD) crews responded to the blaze shortly after 12 p.m.

A CRFR firefighter was transported to a Portland area hospital due to injuries sustained at the scene, according to investigators. CRFR reports that the firefighter is in stable condition.

Port Avenue was closed for several hours while firefighters continued to put out out spots at the fire scene.

No word yet on what caused the fire or the estimated amount of damage.

Follow developments here and in the Wednesday print edition of The Chronicle.

