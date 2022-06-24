St. Helens Mayor Rick Scoll could again take on the roll of food server at the city's annual Citizens Day celebration.
Mayor Scholl and the St. Helens City Council are inviting community members to join the annual event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Citizens Day is an annual community event hosted by the City of St. Helens at McCormick Park. The celebration is focused on strengthening community connections by encouraging people to turn off technology and enjoy a day of fun activities in St. Helens’ largest park.
Activities included family-friendly events, a ribbon cutting for the new play equipment at the park, live music, community booths and a free community barbeque offered by members of the St. Helens City Council.
The Highway 30 Cruisers are organizing the car show scheduled during Citizens Day.
Stop by The Chronicle's booth at McCormick Park during the celebration to spin the winning wheel for prizes that include discounts on subscriptions and tote bags for adults, and cool stuff for kids.
