St. Helens Mayor Rick Scoll could again take on the roll of food server at the city's annual Citizens Day celebration.

Order Up!
Buy Now

A community member gets a meal served by St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl during the 2021 Citizens Day celebration.
Chief Casey
Buy Now

Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett and an assistant at the grill during the 2021 St. Helens Citizens Day celebration.
Free Lunch

Community members fill tables in McCormick park to enjoy the free lunch during the 2021 St. Helens Citizens Day celebration.

Mayor Scholl and the St. Helens City Council are inviting community members to join the annual event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Citizens Day is an annual community event hosted by the City of St. Helens at McCormick Park. The celebration is focused on strengthening community connections by encouraging people to turn off technology and enjoy a day of fun activities in St. Helens’ largest park.

Hands-On Art
Buy Now

Children take part in hands-on artwork at one of the booths at the 2021 Citizens Day celebration.

Activities included family-friendly events, a ribbon cutting for the new play equipment at the park, live music, community booths and a free community barbeque offered by members of the St. Helens City Council.

The Highway 30 Cruisers are organizing the car show scheduled during Citizens Day.

Vintage Cars
Buy Now

Vintage cars are lined up at McCormick Park during the 2021 St. Helens Citizens Day celebration.

Stop by The Chronicle's booth at McCormick Park during the celebration to spin the winning wheel for prizes that include discounts on subscriptions and tote bags for adults, and cool stuff for kids.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for summer weather?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.