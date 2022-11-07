The latest training for the members of Columbia River Fire & Rescue should help best prepare the firefighters for intense fire emergencies.
A team of CRFR volunteer firefighters conducted multiple training exercises Saturday, Nov. 5, to fulfill requirements, obtain certifications, and hone their skills in fire attack, hose deployment, and team building.
"Our volunteers are an integral part of our fire district, augmenting our career staff and providing excellent service to our community," a CRFR Facebook post states. "Our members are your friends, neighbors, and citizens that choose to help our community by sacrificing a portion of their personal time to ensure we have the resources available to respond to any emergency in our fire district and neighboring communities."
The post also recognized the volunteers' commitment to the fire district, sacrificing their personal time to train in the art of firefighting.
"If you’ve ever considered being a volunteer for a fire district here in Columbia county please reach out to your respective districts and come join us for a ride along," the post reads. "See if this is something you would like to participate in, stop by a fire station and ask to speak to our recruit and retention coordinator or one of the chief officers."
The CRFR District continues to seek community members as volunteers at any of the eight stations in St Helens, Columbia City, Deer Island, Goble, and Rainier.
