A 22-year-old St. Helens woman has died following a two-vehicle cash on Highway 30 near Scappoose, according to Oregon State Police (OSP).

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Monday, March 7, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 14, east of Scappoose.

Preliminary investigation revealed, that a silver Mini Cooper operated by Laysea Liebenow, 22, of St Helens, was traveling westbound on Highway 30 when her vehicle struck the westbound guardrail and then crossed into the eastbound travel lanes.

Liebenow struck an oncoming Toyota Camry traveling in the eastbound lane and was subsequently ejected from the vehicle after impact. Liebenow suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Thomas Price, 58, of St. Helens, the driver of the white Toyota Camry was transported by ambulance to Portland's Legacy Emanuel Hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 30 was closed for approximately three and a half hours.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Scappoose Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene of the crash.