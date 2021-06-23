Highway 30 at Millard Road in St. Helens is back open following a gas line incident.
The event closed a half mile section of the highway both north and south bound for approximately one hour.
Columbia River Fire and Rescue (CRFR) reports a construction crew hit a four inch gas main at the intersection of Millard Road and Highway 30, forcing the closure of the area and buildings within 1,000 feet of the site to be evacuated shortly after 9:30 Wednesday morning, June 23.
Oregon State Police troopers and Columbia County Sheriff's deputies directed traffic off the busy highway and CRFR fire personnel evacuated several buildings near the incident.
NW Natural Gas crews arrived on the scene and capped the gas leak and the area was reopened.
There were no reported injuries.
