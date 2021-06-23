Highway 30 at Millard Road in St. Helens is back open following a gas line incident.

The event closed a half mile section of the highway both north and south bound for approximately one hour.

Gas Line Incident Site

The gas line incident occurred just west of Highway 30 on Millard Road. The site is an area that has been under construction for improvements.
Highway Closed

The gas line incident closed Highway 30 a half mile north and south of the site.
Traffic Standstill

Traffic came to a standstill in both directions during the incident.

Columbia River Fire and Rescue (CRFR) reports a construction crew hit a four inch gas main at the intersection of Millard Road and Highway 30, forcing the closure of the area and buildings within 1,000 feet of the site to be evacuated shortly after 9:30 Wednesday morning, June 23.

Oregon State Police troopers and Columbia County Sheriff's deputies directed traffic off the busy highway and CRFR fire personnel evacuated several buildings near the incident.

The Turnaround

Large trucks and other traffic were forced to turnaround at Achilles Road south of the incident.
Traffic Detour

North bound traffic being rerouted back down Highway 30 during the gas link incident.

NW Natural Gas crews arrived on the scene and capped the gas leak and the area was reopened.

Highway Reopens

Traffic begins to move through the incident area as a Columbia River Fire & Crew stands by.

There were no reported injuries.

