Scappoose High School seniors are beginning the next chapter in their lives following graduation.
The seniors paraded across an outside stage during the graduation ceremonies Saturday, afternoon June 5, at the school’s football field.
The event was held outdoors to provide family and friends an opportunity to attend under the state’s pandemic health and safety restrictions.
The St. Helens High School graduation is scheduled for noon Friday, June 11 in an outdoor ceremony at the Columbia County Courthouse on Strand Street.
