Periods of heavy rain over the past 48 hours combined with melting snowpack in the mountains has resulted in rising river levels along the Columbia River.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a Flood Watch for the Columbia River in the following areas:
- Columbia River at Longview affecting I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Lower Columbia zones.
- Columbia River at Vancouver affecting greater Portland Metro Area and greater Vancouver Area zones.
The NWS advises that residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
"If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding," the NWS advisory states.
The Columbia River at St. Helens is also at higher levels, but not at flood stage at the time of this post. River levels are expect to recede by mid week.
River users are advised to watch for logs and other debris in the river channels and along docks.
Monitor this developing story at thechronicleonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.