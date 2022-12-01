Highway 30 remained closed Thursday, Dec. 1 while crews clear landslide debris and make temporary repairs to the highway, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
"We don't have an estimate of when we can reopen the highway, so please use an alternate route if you travel between the Portland area and the north coast the next few days," ODOT said in a release. "US Highway 26 is the best alternative, and OR Highway 47 and 202 are options for passenger vehicles. Don't use less developed roads you may find on your GPS device because these routes are dangerous, especially in wintry weather."
ODOT said heavy rainfall is a suspected cause of the landslide that occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 29. At least 10 truckloads of rock and mud slid onto both lanes of the highway about 10:30 p.m. Material still was sliding down from the hillside as of Thursday, Dec. 1.
“This section of US Highway 30 crosses an area where landslides have long been part of the geology, often triggered by heavy rainfall,” the ODOT release states. “So, this part of the road has long had landslide warning signs.”
State police
Oregon State Police (OSP) were notified of the rockslide and a vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 74 Tuesday night, Nov. 29. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound commercial motor vehicle (CMV) attempted to drive around the initial slide area / debris field when the remaining debris continued to fall, according to OSP.
The debris covered all lanes of Highway 30 and collided with the passing CMV. The driver self-extricated. No injuries were reported. The CMV was left at the scene within the debris, according to OSP.
The repair
To reopen the highway, ODOT said crews needed to clear the large amount of material and make sure the highway is safe for travelers. That work included:
- Clearing debris on the travel lanes
- Clearing space along the hillside to catch any addition rocks, mud, and debris
- Repair any damage to the road surface, guard rail and signs
- Possibly set up a temporary barrier to catch material
- Possibly set up temporary travel lanes providing safe distance for drivers
Emergency cleanup began Wednesday, Nov. 30. After that, ODOT safety engineers and geologist will make sure the highway is safe to reopen.
Check Tripcheck.com for updates for this and other road and weather situations in Oregon. Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
