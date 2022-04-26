The 2022 Columbia County Home & Garden Show drew hundreds of adults and children Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24.
Dozens of vendors displayed and sold their products. The Chronicle and The Chief presented the show sponsored by InRoads Credit Union. The event was held at the county fairground’s pavilion in St. Helens.
Photos by Zoe Gottlieb, Kelli Nicholson and Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chronicle
