They only last for a few minutes, but the sight can be uplifting.
Sunrises are special events along the Columbia River in St. Helens, but you have be up early to catch the sky shows.
We captured these views Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, to add to our Life in St. Helens gallery.
Send us your Life in St. Helens photos and we'll share them with our viewers. Email photos to jruark@countrymedia.net.
