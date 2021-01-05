Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

They only last for a few minutes, but the sight can be uplifting.

First Light

Sunrise along the Columbia River in St. Helens Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Sunrises are special events along the Columbia River in St. Helens, but you have be up early to catch the sky shows.

Early Swim

What appears to be a duck takes an early morning swim in the Columbia River as the sun rises Tuesday morning, Jan. 5.
River Traffic

A large container ship slowly navigates along the Columbia River as the sun rises Tuesday morning, Jan. 5.

We captured these views Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, to add to our Life in St. Helens gallery.

Tuesday Sunrise

Colors spread across the horizon as the sun rises over the Columbia River at St. Helens on Tuesday, Jan. 5

