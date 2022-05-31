Friends, family and community members gathered at the Columbia City Veterans Memorial Park for the 2022 Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 30.

The traditional event honors veterans and their families.

Dawning of the Day
Oregon Piper Mark Mullaney opens the Memorial Day ceremony playing Dawning of the Day.
Raising the Flag
Scout Troop 106 Color Guard conduct the raising of the American flag during the ceremony.
Pledge
Those attending conducted the Pledge of Allegiance during the Columbia City Veterans Park Ceremony.
The Wreath
The St. Helens Garden Club President Tom Berquam conducts th Placement of the Wreath during the ceremony at Columbia City Veterans Park.
Missing Man Honors
Frank Hupp and David Beldon conduct the Missing Man Table and Honors ceremony.
Salute
A member of the audience at the Memorial Day ceremony gives a salute.
